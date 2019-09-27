Energy Sector Update for 09/27/2019: MCF,MPC,LPI

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.42%

CVX -0.72%

COP +0.15%

SLB -0.94%

OXY -0.51%

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down just over 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping 57 cents to $55.94 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude November contract was declining $1.10 to $61.64 per barrel. November natural gas futures were down 3 cents at $2.41 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling 2% while the United States Natural Gas fund also was 1.6% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 1.5%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) rallied Friday, climbing 12%, after announcing its $132.5 million purchase of White Star Petroleum assets now under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, adding around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent of daily production and 20 million barrels of reserves for the energy company. The deal is expected to close during the final three months of 2019.

In other sector news:

(+) Marathon Petroleum (MPC) rose over 2% on Friday after two industry veterans owning a combined 1.7% of the company's stock released a letter calling on Marathon directors to sack board chairman and CEO Gary Heminger following a 28% decline in the company's share price since completing its $23.3 billion acquisition of refinery and logistics firm Andeavor last October. The investors, Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, also said they support a proposal by Elliott Management to split the company into three separate entities focusing on Marathon's retail, midstream and refining operations.

(-) Laredo Petroleum (LPI) was fractionally lower after saying Randy Foutch will step down as CEO on Oct. 1 and will be succeeded by company president Jason Pigott. Foutch will remain board chairman until the next annual meeting but will not stand for re-election, the oil and natural producer said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.