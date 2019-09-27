Energy Sector Update for 09/27/2019: E

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.66%

CVX: -0.72%

COP: -1.01%

SLB: -1.39%

OXY: -0.99%

Energy giants were trading lower pre-bell Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was down $0.99 at $55.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract lost $1.17 to $61.57 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.40 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.95%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.58% lower.

In other sector news:

(+) Eni (E) was slightly gaining after announcing that that prosecutors in Milan have launched an investigation into CEO Claudio Descalzi's failure to disclose a potential conflict between the Italian energy firm's Congo unit and the company known as Petroservice.

(=) Tidewater (TDW) was unchanged after saying it has eliminated the chief operating officer position in a move to cut general and administrative expenses.

(=) Superior Energy Services (SPN) was flat after the New York Stock Exchange decided to begin delisting its shares because of "abnormally low" price levels.

