News & Insights

Energy
RIG

Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2023: RIG, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

September 26, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% lower at $89.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.3% to $91.60 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.7% lower at $2.829 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Transocean (RIG) was 0.6% lower after saying Transocean Aquila unit has launched a $300 million private offering of senior secured notes due 2028.

Poland's Unimot emerged as a possible buyer of Shell's (SHEL) 37.5% stake in Germany's PCK Schwedt refinery, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Shell was declining 0.8% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIG
SHEL
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.