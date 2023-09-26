Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2023: RIG, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% lower at $89.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.3% to $91.60 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.7% lower at $2.829 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Transocean (RIG) was 0.6% lower after saying Transocean Aquila unit has launched a $300 million private offering of senior secured notes due 2028.

Poland's Unimot emerged as a possible buyer of Shell's (SHEL) 37.5% stake in Germany's PCK Schwedt refinery, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Shell was declining 0.8% pre-bell.

