Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2023: PBR, BP, STR, RIG

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 2.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.9% to $90.46 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.8% to $94 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Petrobras (PBR) is seeking loans from Chinese banks to fund its deepwater oil expansion, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The Brazilian energy company's shares fell 2.6%.

BP (BP) said Tuesday it began construction on its Peacock solar project in San Patricio County, Texas. Its shares were down 0.4%.

Sitio Royalties (STR) fell 1.2% after it said its Sitio Royalties Operating Partnership and Sitio Finance units plan to offer and sell $500 million in senior unsecured notes due 2028 to eligible institutional buyers and non-US persons outside the country.

Transocean (RIG) advanced 0.6% after saying Transocean Aquila unit has launched a $300 million private offering of senior secured notes due 2028.

