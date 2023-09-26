Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2023: BP, STR, RIG

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each shedding about 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $90.56 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.9% to $94.11 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% lower at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BP (BP) said Tuesday it began construction on its Peacock solar project in San Patricio County, Texas. Its shares were slightly lower.

Sitio Royalties (STR) fell 0.5% after it said its Sitio Royalties Operating Partnership and Sitio Finance units plan to offer and sell $500 million in senior unsecured notes due 2028 to eligible institutional buyers and non-US persons outside the country.

Transocean (RIG) gained 1.5% after saying Transocean Aquila unit has launched a $300 million private offering of senior secured notes due 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.