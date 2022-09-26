Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2022: LITM,CRGY,EGY,TELL,SHEL

Energy stocks continued to lose more ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) each losing 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 2.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.03 lower at $76.71 per barrel while Brent crude was sliding $2.08 to $84.07 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 to $6.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Snow Lake Resources (LITM) plunged Monday, at one pointing sinking almost 46% to an all-time low of $1.72 a share, after the lithium miner Monday disclosed plans for a common stock offering. Snow Lake late Friday said it received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq after Nachum Labkowski was removed from the company's audit committee earlier this month.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) fell 4.9% after the oil and natural gas company Monday said it amended a revolving credit facility to increase the borrowing base to $2 billion from $1.8 billion and extend the facility's term by 28 months or through September 2027.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) slid 4% after Monday saying it expects to begin drilling at its 80% owned Venus - Block P project in Equatorial Guinea in early 2024 after securing government approvals for its development plan.

To the upside, Tellurian (TELL) was 1.9% higher, reversing a more than 12% morning slide that followed B Riley Monday trimming its price target for the liquified natural gas producer by $2 to $6 in response to Tellurian Friday saying Shell (SHEL) cancelled a July 2021 purchase agreement for 3 million tons of LNG per year from its Driftwood project in Louisiana and that it also terminated a similarly sized deal with privately held Vitol.

