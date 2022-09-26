Energy
LITM

Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2022: LITM,CRGY,EGY,TELL,SHEL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks continued to lose more ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) each losing 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 2.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.03 lower at $76.71 per barrel while Brent crude was sliding $2.08 to $84.07 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 to $6.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Snow Lake Resources (LITM) plunged Monday, at one pointing sinking almost 46% to an all-time low of $1.72 a share, after the lithium miner Monday disclosed plans for a common stock offering. Snow Lake late Friday said it received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq after Nachum Labkowski was removed from the company's audit committee earlier this month.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) fell 4.9% after the oil and natural gas company Monday said it amended a revolving credit facility to increase the borrowing base to $2 billion from $1.8 billion and extend the facility's term by 28 months or through September 2027.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) slid 4% after Monday saying it expects to begin drilling at its 80% owned Venus - Block P project in Equatorial Guinea in early 2024 after securing government approvals for its development plan.

To the upside, Tellurian (TELL) was 1.9% higher, reversing a more than 12% morning slide that followed B Riley Monday trimming its price target for the liquified natural gas producer by $2 to $6 in response to Tellurian Friday saying Shell (SHEL) cancelled a July 2021 purchase agreement for 3 million tons of LNG per year from its Driftwood project in Louisiana and that it also terminated a similarly sized deal with privately held Vitol.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LITMCRGYEGYTELLSHEL

Latest Energy Videos

How the EU Energy Crisis and Great Resignation Could Impact Social KPIs

Sep 15, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular