Energy
CVX

Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2022: CVX, TTE, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 1%, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.34% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.42% at $79.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.15% to $86.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.07% lower at $6.69 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) subsidiary Chevron New Energies International and Mitsui Oil Exploration said they agreed to form a collaboration in Japan to test emerging geothermal technology in a real-world setting. Chevron shares were declining 0.64% in recent market activity.

TotalEnergies (TTE) shares were up nearly 1% after the company said it was picked as the first international partner in a 16 million ton per annum, or Mtpa, liquefied natural gas project in Qatar.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) said it has secured approval from the Government of Equatorial Guinea for the Venus - Block P Plan of Development. Vaalco Energy shares were down 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVXTTEEGYXLEUSO

Latest Energy Videos

How the EU Energy Crisis and Great Resignation Could Impact Social KPIs

Sep 15, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular