Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2022: CVX, TTE, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 1%, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.34% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.42% at $79.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.15% to $86.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.07% lower at $6.69 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) subsidiary Chevron New Energies International and Mitsui Oil Exploration said they agreed to form a collaboration in Japan to test emerging geothermal technology in a real-world setting. Chevron shares were declining 0.64% in recent market activity.

TotalEnergies (TTE) shares were up nearly 1% after the company said it was picked as the first international partner in a 16 million ton per annum, or Mtpa, liquefied natural gas project in Qatar.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) said it has secured approval from the Government of Equatorial Guinea for the Venus - Block P Plan of Development. Vaalco Energy shares were down 0.4%.

