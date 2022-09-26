Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2022: CRGY,EGY,TELL,SHEL

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 2.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 2.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.57 to $77.17 per barrel while Brent crude was sliding $1.67 to $84.48 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $6.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crescent Energy (CRGY) fell 2.9% after the oil and natural gas company Monday said it amended a revolving credit facility to increase the borrowing base to $2 billion from $1.8 billion and extend the facility's term by 28 months or through September 2027.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) slid 4.3% after Monday saying it expects to begin drilling at its 80% owned Venus - Block P project in Equatorial Guinea in early 2024 after securing government approvals for its development plan.

Tellurian (TELL) was 2.1% lower, paring a portion of a more than 12% morning slide that followed B Riley Monday trimming its price target for the liquified natural gas producer by $2 to $6 in response to Tellurian Friday saying Shell (SHEL) cancelled a July 2021 purchase agreement for 3 million tons of LNG per year from its Driftwood project in Louisiana and that it also terminated a similarly sized deal with privately held Vitol.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.