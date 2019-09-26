Energy Sector Update for 09/26/2019: NGL, PAA, PAGP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.21%

CVX: +0.07%

COP: Flat

SLB: +0.14%

OXY: -0.46%

Energy majors were mixed in Thursday's pre-market trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was down $0.57 at $55.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract lost $0.53 to $61.86 per barrel and October natural gas futures were flat at $2.50 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.19%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.88% lower.

(=) NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was flat after announcing a deal to acquire the equity interests of Hillstone Environmental Partners from Golden Gate Capital for approximately $600 million.

(=) Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) has received approval from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the shipping rates for the 670,000 bpd Cactus II crude pipeline, S&P Global Platts reported. Plains All American Pipeline was flat in recent trading.

(=) ConocoPhillips (COP) has started to market its 234,000-acre asset in the Louisiana Austin Chalk, Upstream reported. Back in July, the company said exploratory well results had so far proven disappointing. ConocoPhillips was recently unchanged.

