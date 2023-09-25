Energy Sector Update for 09/25/2023: SO, SHEL, D, CVX

Energy stocks were rising late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding about 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.3% to $89.75 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was little changed at $93.30 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.4% lower at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Southern Power, the wholesale energy unit of Southern (SO), said it acquired South Cheyenne Solar Facility from Qcells USA. Southern shares were down 0.1%.

Poland's Unimot emerged as a possible buyer of Shell's (SHEL) 37.5% stake in Germany's PCK Schwedt refinery, Reuters reported Monday. Shell was up 0.2%.

Dominion Energy (D) said the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management completed the environmental impact assessment of the company's planned 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial project. Its shares fell 0.2%.

Chevron (CVX) plans to add 65,000 barrels a day of Venezuelan oil production by the end of next year through its first major drilling campaign in the country since the Biden administration allowed it to resume production there, Reuters reported. Chevron rose 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.