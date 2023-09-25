Energy Sector Update for 09/25/2023: D, CVX, SWX

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.3% to $89.80 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was little changed at $93.30 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.4% lower at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Dominion Energy (D) said the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management completed the environmental impact assessment of the company's planned 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial project. Its shares fell 1.2%.

Chevron (CVX) plans to add 65,000 barrels a day of Venezuelan oil production by the end of next year through its first major drilling campaign in the country since the Biden administration allowed it to resume production there, Reuters reported. Chevron rose 1.2%.

Southwest Gas (SWX) said late Friday its infrastructure services business, Centuri Group, registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. Southwest Gas fell 0.3%.

