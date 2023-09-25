Energy Sector Update for 09/25/2023: CVX, WDS, KBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was flat and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.1% higher at $90.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.2% to $93.45 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.4% lower at $2.63 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) plans to add 65,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan oil production by the end of next year through its first major drilling campaign in the country since the Biden administration allowed it to resume production there, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Chevron was slightly higher pre-bell.

KBR (KBR) said it was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction management contract by Woodside Energy (WDS) for modifications to Train 1 of the Pluto liquefied natural gas project near Karratha, Western Australia. Woodside Energy was gaining 0.4% in premarket activity.

