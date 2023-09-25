News & Insights

Energy
CVX

Energy Sector Update for 09/25/2023: CVX, WDS, KBR, XLE, USO, UNG

September 25, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was flat and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.1% higher at $90.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.2% to $93.45 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.4% lower at $2.63 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) plans to add 65,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan oil production by the end of next year through its first major drilling campaign in the country since the Biden administration allowed it to resume production there, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Chevron was slightly higher pre-bell.

KBR (KBR) said it was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction management contract by Woodside Energy (WDS) for modifications to Train 1 of the Pluto liquefied natural gas project near Karratha, Western Australia. Woodside Energy was gaining 0.4% in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
WDS
KBR
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.