Energy Sector Update for 09/24/2019: RIG,FTI,FLR

Energy stocks turned sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 1.7% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down just over 2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was slipping $1.31 to $57.33 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract was declining $1.59 to $63.18 per barrel. October natural gas futures were down 1 cent at $2.52 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.1% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking 5.1%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Transocean (RIG) fell 7% after late Monday saying it was relinquishing its ownership interests in two drillships now under construction by Samsung Heavy Industries that the oilfield-services company acquired last year through its acquisition of smaller rival Ocean Rig. Transocean estimated its cost of completing the Ocean Rig Santorini and the Ocean Rig Crete and placing them into service at around $1.1 billion. It did not say how much it already has invested in the two vessels.

In other sector news:

(-) TechnipFMC (FTI) slid 2.6% after agreeing to pay about $5 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges it bribed Iraqi officials to win business with state-owned oil companies in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

(-) Fluor (FLR) declined 8% on Tuesday after announcing plans to sell its construction equipment-rental and government contracting businesses and more than halving its quarterly dividend from its most recent distribution to $0.10 per share following a strategic review. The company is expecting the proposed business divestments and the sale of its surplus real estate and non-core investments to generate over $1 billion in gross proceeds.

