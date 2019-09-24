Energy Sector Update for 09/24/2019: NBL,FTI,RIG,FLR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.3%

CVX -0.9%

COP -1.5%

SLB -4.7%

Energy stocks trimmed some of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down 1.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled $1.35 lower at $57.29 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract declined $1.80 to $62.97 per barrel. October natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Noble Energy (NBL) fell 3.3% as the exploration and production company said it has priced a $500 million public offering of 3.25% senior notes maturing in October 2029 at 99.982% of par. The company also has priced a separate $500 million offering of 4.2% senior notes due 2049 at 99.930% of par. Net proceeds will be used to redeem up to $1 billion of its outstanding 4.15% senior notes due 2021.

In other sector news:

(-) TechnipFMC (FTI) slid 2% after agreeing to pay about $5 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges it bribed Iraqi officials to win business with state-owned oil companies in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

(-) Transocean (RIG) fell 7% after late Monday saying it was relinquishing its ownership interests in two drillships now under construction by Samsung Heavy Industries that the oilfield-services company acquired last year through its acquisition of smaller rival Ocean Rig. Transocean estimated its cost of completing the Ocean Rig Santorini and the Ocean Rig Crete and placing them into service at around $1.1 billion. It did not say how much it already has invested in the two vessels.

(-) Fluor (FLR) declined nearly 9% after announcing plans to sell its construction equipment-rental and government contracting businesses and more than halving its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share following a strategic review. The company is expecting the proposed business divestments and the sale of its surplus real estate and non-core investments to generate over $1 billion in gross proceeds.

