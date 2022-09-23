Energy Sector Update for 09/23/2022: LITM,DMLP,RIG,FLUX

Energy stocks added to their steep declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 7.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 6.9% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting an 8.5% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $4.56 lower at $78.93 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $4.11 to $86.35 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.21 lower at $6.88 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Snow Lake Resources (LITM) climbed nearly 37% after LG Energy Solution Friday said it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Canadian miner to collaborate on a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Manitoba. Pending completion of a final agreement, the deal calls on Snow Lake to supply LG Energy with around 160,000 tons of 6% lithium spodumene per year beginning in 2025.

Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) rose 3.9% after the lithium-ion battery company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.17 per share, improving on a $0.30 per share loss a year ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.26 loss. Revenue for the three months ended June 30 increased 83% year-over-year to $15.2 million, also exceeding the $12.2 million analyst call.

Among decliners, Transocean (RIG) fell 6.9%. The company overnight said it received an exclusive contract for its 33%-owned Norge semi-submersible drillship to drill a combined 17 wells for OMV Norge and Wintershall Dea Norge beginning in 2023 and continuing through 2027, subject to rig availability and operator and government approvals. The deal is expected to contribute $437 million in backlog if all approvals are received, Transocean said.

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) slid nearly 12%. The company late Thursday said Chief Operating Officer Bradley Ehrman would become its new CEO on Oct. 1, succeeding William Casey McManemin, who has been CEO at the natural gas and oil royalties and leasehold firm since its 2001 launch.

