Energy Sector Update for 09/23/2022: APA, RIG, FTI, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping nearly 4% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were down over 4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 4.5% at $79.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 3.9% to $86.02 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.6% lower at $6.837 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

APA (APA) said it has hired professional services firm GHD to conduct independent verification of the oil and gas company's environmental projects emissions data over the next two years. APA was down more than 3.9% recently.

Transocean (RIG) said it received a contract for its 33%-owned semi-submersible drilling ship Norge from Wintershall Dea Norge and OMV Norge. Transocean was over 3.5% lower recently.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said Shell (SHEL) has awarded it a "significant" subsea engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for the Jackdaw development in the UK North Sea. Both companies were slipping near 5% in recent market activity.

