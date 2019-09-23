Energy Sector Update for 09/23/2019: TGE, BX, NINE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Energy
Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.75%

CVX: Flat

COP: Flat

SLB: -0.80%

OXY: +0.11%

Top energy stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was up $0.18 at $58.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract gained $0.10 to $64.38 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.57%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.6% lower.

In other sector news:

(=) Investment management firm Tortoise Capital is urging the board of Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) to seek a higher offer from Blackstone's (BX) infrastructure fund to the current $19.50-a-share bid, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Tallgrass Energy was unchanged in recent trade.

(=) Nine Energy Service (NINE) was flat after it filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the secondary offering of 5 million common shares by certain shareholders.

