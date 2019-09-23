Energy Sector Update for 09/23/2019: KOS,TELL,MRO

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was rising 19 cents to $58.28 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract was rising 10 cents to $64.38 per barrel. October natural gas futures were climbing 1 cent to $2.54 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was posting a 0.6% decline. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up almost 0.4%.

(-) Kosmos Energy (KOS) was fractionally higher after the exploration and production company said its Yakaar-2 appraisal well offshore of Senegal encountered a major strike of 30 meters of net gas pay after being drilled in 2,500 meters of water to a total depth of 4,800 meters.

(+) Tellurian (TELL) rose over 1% after late Saturday saying it has signed a memorandum of understanding to negotiate the sale of 5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas from its Driftwood LNG facility to Petronet LNG Limited India concurrent with Petronet making an equity investment in Tellurian. The companies are expecting to finalize their transactions by March 31.

(-) Marathon Oil (MRO) declined 0.8% after Citigroup began coverage of the energy producer with a neutral rating and a $13 price target.

