Energy Sector Update for 09/23/2019: GPRK,KOS,TELL,MRO

Energy stocks turned narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing slightly more than 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up over 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 55 cents higher at $58.64 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract was ahead 31 cents at $64.59 per barrel. October natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Geopark Ltd (GPRK) was narrowly higher in late trade, bouncing back from a nearly 2% decline for the Latin American oil and gas producer after Monday announcing a new oil discovery in the LIanos 34 block in Colombia, with a production test in the Guadalupe formation resulting in around 960 barrels of oil per day.

In other sector news:

(+) Kosmos Energy (KOS) was fractionally higher after the exploration and production company said its Yakaar-2 appraisal well offshore of Senegal encountered a major strike of 30 meters of net gas pay after being drilled in 2,500 meters of water to a total depth of 4,800 meters.

(-) Marathon Oil (MRO) declined 0.3% after Citigroup began coverage of the energy producer with a neutral rating and a $13 price target.

(-) Tellurian (TELL) turned lower this afternoon, sinking less than 1% after late Saturday saying it has signed a memorandum of understanding to negotiate the sale of 5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas from its Driftwood LNG facility to Petronet LNG Limited India concurrent with Petronet making an equity investment in Tellurian. The companies are expecting to finalize their transactions by March 31.

