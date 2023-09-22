Energy Sector Update for 09/22/2023: XEL, XOM, CVX

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.4% to $89.98 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent contract was advancing 0.1% to $93.35 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.2% higher at $2.641 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Xcel Energy (XEL) said Friday it received a grant of up to $70 million from the US Department of Energy to partially fund two long-duration energy storage systems in Minnesota and Colorado. Its shares rose 1%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares rose 0.4% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $131 from $124 and kept the overweight rating.

The Offshore Alliance union members have called off the strike at two Chevron (CVX) liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia, the Australian Workers' Union said on a Facebook post. Chevron was up 0.7%.

