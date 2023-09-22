News & Insights

Energy
HPK

Energy Sector Update for 09/22/2023: HPK, XOM, CVX, XEL

September 22, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a nearly 1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.7% to $90.22 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.2% to $93.52 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, HighPeak Energy (HPK) shares jumped 5.5% after the disclosure of stock purchases by Chief Executive Jack Hightower.

Xcel Energy (XEL) said Friday it received a grant of up to $70 million from the US Department of Energy to partially fund two long-duration energy storage systems in Minnesota and Colorado. Its shares rose 1.2%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares rose 0.7% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $131 from $124 and kept the overweight rating.

The Offshore Alliance union has called off the strike at two Chevron (CVX) liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia, the union said on a Facebook post. Chevron was up 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPK
XOM
CVX
XEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.