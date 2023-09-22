Energy Sector Update for 09/22/2023: HPK, XOM, CVX, XEL

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a nearly 1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.7% to $90.22 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.2% to $93.52 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, HighPeak Energy (HPK) shares jumped 5.5% after the disclosure of stock purchases by Chief Executive Jack Hightower.

Xcel Energy (XEL) said Friday it received a grant of up to $70 million from the US Department of Energy to partially fund two long-duration energy storage systems in Minnesota and Colorado. Its shares rose 1.2%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares rose 0.7% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $131 from $124 and kept the overweight rating.

The Offshore Alliance union has called off the strike at two Chevron (CVX) liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia, the union said on a Facebook post. Chevron was up 1.1%.

