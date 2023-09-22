News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 09/22/2023: CVX, PXS, XLE, USO, UNG

September 22, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently gaining 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1.4% higher at $90.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.2% to $94.41 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.68 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

The Offshore Alliance union members have called off the strike at two Chevron (CVX) liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia, the Australian Workers' Union said on a Facebook post. Chevron was marginally advancing pre-bell.

Pyxis Tankers (PXS) was up more than 3% after saying it agreed to sell its product tanker Pyxis Epsilon for $40.8 million in cash to a buyer located in the US.

