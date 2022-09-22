Energy
Energy Sector Update for 09/22/2022: TALO, STNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 3.27% at $85.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.37% to $91.96 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.96% lower at $7.70 per 1 million BTU.

Talos Energy (TALO) was rallying past 3% after saying it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire EnVen Energy for $1.1 billion.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was up more than 1% after saying it has exercised a purchase option for an LR2 product tanker that is currently leased.

