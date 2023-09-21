Energy Sector Update for 09/21/2023: XOM, CVX, OKE, MMP

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was sliding 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.3% to $89.91 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.1% to $93.60 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 64 billion cubic feet in the week ended Sept. 15, less than the 65 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 57 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 3.1% lower at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) expects profit from motor fuel and chemicals will rise to $16 billion by 2027, up $4 billion from present levels on climbing demand, Reuters reported Thursday, citing company executives. Its shares were down 0.3%.

Chevron (CVX) has accepted recommendations from Australia's Fair Work Commission to resolve its dispute with unions over a strike at two liquefied natural gas facilities in the country, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a company spokesperson. Chevron shares were fractionally lower.

ONEOK (OKE) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) said Thursday their respective shareholders approved their pending merger. ONEOK was down 0.3%, while Magellan was up 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.