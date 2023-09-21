News & Insights

Energy
WTI

Energy Sector Update for 09/21/2023: WTI, BP, CVX

September 21, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Energy stocks rose Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) gained 1.6%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was up to $90.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent was up 0.4% at $93.90. Natural-gas futures were down 1% to $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, W&T Offshore (WTI) rose 1.3% after saying it has completed the acquisition of working interests in eight shallow water oil and gas-producing assets in the Gulf of Mexico from an undisclosed private seller for $32 million.

BP's (BP) 50%-owned joint venture Lightsource bp said Thursday that it has signed a solar power purchase agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) in Poland. BP was up 0.2%

Chevron (CVX) is nearing a deal with unionized workers at its liquefied natural gas plants in Australia, the country's labor regulator said Thursday as it stepped in to end a strike that has affected global markets. The company's shares were up 0.2%.

