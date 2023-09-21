Energy Sector Update for 09/21/2023: ENPH, XOM, CVX, OKE, MMP

Energy stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was sliding 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.1% at $89.55 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was shedding 0.3% to $93.22 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 64 billion cubic feet in the week ended Sept. 15, less than the 65 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 57 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 4.5% lower at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) is poised to continue to outshine peers and remain on a robust growth trajectory through 2025, Seaport Research Partners said Thursday. Seaport upgraded Enphase to buy from neutral and set its price target at $185. Enphase shares rose 0.8%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) expects profit from motor fuel and chemicals will rise to $16 billion by 2027, up $4 billion from present levels on climbing demand, Reuters reported Thursday, citing company executives. Its shares were down 1.5%.

Chevron (CVX) accepted recommendations from Australia's Fair Work Commission to resolve its dispute with unions over a strike at two liquefied natural gas facilities in the country, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a company spokesperson. Chevron shares were shedding 0.8%.

ONEOK (OKE) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) said Thursday their shareholders approved their pending merger. ONEOK fell 2%, and Magellan dropped 0.5%.

