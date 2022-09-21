Energy Sector Update for 09/21/2022: STEM,GE,ABB,SLNG,TECK,TECK-A.TO,TECK-B.TO,SBOW

Energy stocks were trading lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 1.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.00 lower at $82.94 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said US commercial inventories grew by 1.1 million barrels during the seven days ended Sept. 16 compared with market expectations for a 2.16 million-barrel increase last week.

North Sea Brent crude was rising 0.07 to $90.69 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.06 to $7.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Stem (STEM) increased 0.4% after the energy storage company Wednesday said it hired Michael Carlson to be its new chief operating officer. Carlson previously was a vice president at Koch Engineered Solutions, where he worked on electric technologies following earlier stints at General Electric (GE), ABB (ABB) and Siemens.

Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) was surging more than 70% this afternoon, earlier climbing almost 139% to reach its highest share since November 2017, after saying the US Department of Energy has authorized the company to export the equivalent of 51.75 billion cubic feet of liquified natural gas per year. The new federal order has a term of 28 years.

To the downside, Teck Resources (TECK) slid 5% after the Canadian miner late Tuesday cut its Q3 sales forecast following a structural failure at its Elkview metallurgical coal plant in British Columbia that likely will halt production by one to two months during repairs. It now expects to sell between 5.5 million to 5.9 million tons of coal used to produce steel during the current quarter ending Sept. 30, down about 300,000 tons on both sides of its prior guidance range.

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) also declined 7.3% after the oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday announced the start of a limited-duration stockholder rights plan in response to "significant" share accumulation by an unnamed third party. The new rights program would be triggered if an individual investor or group acquires at least 15% of SilverBow's outstanding common stock, with the other shareholders receiving the right to buy one one-thousandth of a junior preferred share exercisable at $160 per share for each of their common shares.

