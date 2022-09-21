Energy Sector Update for 09/21/2022: SLNG, TECK, TECK-A.TO, TECK-B.TO, SBOW

Energy stocks were trading higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.29 top $83.65 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.19 to $90.43 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 higher at $7.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) was surging more than 83% this afternoon, earlier climbing almost 139% to reach its highest share since November 2017, after saying the US Department of Energy has authorized the company to export the equivalent of 51.75 billion cubic feet of liquified natural gas per year. The new federal order has a term of 28 years.

Teck Resources (TECK) slid 4.4% after the Canadian miner late Tuesday cut its Q3 sales forecast following a structural failure at its Elkview metallurgical coal plant in British Columbia that will halt production for one to two months during repairs. The company is now expecting to sell between 5.5 million to 5.9 million tons of coal used to produce steel during the current quarter ending Sept. 30, down about 300,000 tons on both sides of its prior guidance range.

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) also declined 4.4% after the oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday announced the start of a limited-duration stockholder rights plan in response to "significant" share accumulation by an unnamed third-party. The new rights program would be triggered if an individual investor or group acquires at least 15% of SilverBow's outstanding common stock, with the other shareholders receiving the right to buy one one-thousandth of a junior preferred share exercisable at $160 per share for each of their common shares.

