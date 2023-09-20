Energy Sector Update for 09/20/2023: XEL, HESM, CVX, SHEL

Energy stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index fractionally higher and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% rise, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was advancing 0.2%.

US crude stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined by 1.5 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 15, following an increase of 4.2 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was shedding 1% to $90.28 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was losing 0.9% to $93.49 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 4% lower at $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Xcel Energy (XEL) shares rose 2.7%. The company said Tuesday it submitted a clean energy plan with investment set at up to $15 billion across Colorado, while taking advantage of $10 billion in Inflation Reduction Act tax credit benefits to reduce costs.

Hess Midstream (HESM) shares gained 1.7% after its Hess Midstream Operations unit agreed to repurchase about $100 million of class B units held by the company's sponsors.

Chevron's (CVX) latest negotiations with the two Australian unions over a strike at two liquefied natural gas facilities ended without an agreement on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Its shares advanced 0.2%.

Shell (SHEL) said it has started to build its first photovoltaic plant in Taranto, Italy. Shell fell 0.3%.

