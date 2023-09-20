Energy Sector Update for 09/20/2023: PR, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping by 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1% lower at $90.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1.1% to $93.26 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.7% lower at $2.74 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Permian Resources (PR) was down more than 2% amid a secondary public offering of about 21.5 million class A common shares priced at $13.05 each.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was advancing 0.7% after the company and Adani Green Energy said they struck a binding agreement to form a new, equally owned joint venture with a renewable portfolio of 1,050 megawatts consisting of solar and wind assets.

