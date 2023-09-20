Energy Sector Update for 09/20/2023: HESM, CVX, SHEL

Energy stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% rise, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was advancing 1%.

US crude stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined by 1.5 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 15, following an increase of 4.2 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $91.60 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was 0.2% lower at $94.19 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 3.7% lower at $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hess Midstream (HESM) shares rose 1.8% after its Hess Midstream Operations unit agreed to repurchase about $100 million of class B units held by the company's sponsors.

Chevron's (CVX) latest negotiations with the two Australian unions over a strike at two liquefied natural gas facilities ended without an agreement on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Its shares rose 0.4%.

Shell (SHEL) said it has started to build its first photovoltaic plant in Taranto, Italy. Shell shares were up 0.2%.

