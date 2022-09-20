Energy
Energy Sector Update for 09/20/2022: TELL, BTU, AMTX

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 2.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.28 to $84.45 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $1.30 to $90.70 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $7.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) tumbled over 23% after the natural gas producer late Monday withdrew a prospective $1 billion offering of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 and warrants to buy its shares, citing "uncertain conditions in the high-yield (bond) market."

Aemetis (AMTX) was slipping 1.4%. The renewable fuels company overnight announced a new, seven-year contract to supply Hong Kong-based air carrier Cathay Pacific with 38 million gallons of a blend containing 40% sustainable aviation fuel and 60% petroleum jet A fuel.

Peabody Energy (BTU) was climbing 3.1%, reversing a more than 3% morning slide, after the coal miner late Monday began a cash tender offer to redeem all $81.6 million of its outstanding 10% senior secured notes maturing in 2024 at 105.91% of their principal amount.

