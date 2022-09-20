Energy Sector Update for 09/20/2022: SMLP,TELL,BTU,AMTX

Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 2.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.28 lower at $84.45 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $1.43 to $90.57 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.04 to $7.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) rose 2% after announcing the sale of its Bison Midstream natural gas capture and gathering system in northwestern North Dakota to Calgary-based Steel Reef Infrastructure for $40 million. Following the sale, Summitt said it continues to expect its non-GAAP FY22 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization toward the high end of its guidance range of $205 million to $220 million compared with the two-analyst mean expecting $215.8 million in EBITDA at the company this year.

Peabody Energy (BTU) was climbing 4%, reversing a more than 3% morning slide, after the coal miner late Monday began a cash tender offer for all $81.6 million of its outstanding 10% senior secured notes maturing in 2024 at 105.91% of their principal amount.

Among decliners, Aemetis (AMTX) was slipping 4%. The renewable fuels company overnight announced a new, seven-year contract to supply Hong Kong-based air carrier Cathay Pacific with 38 million gallons of a blend containing 40% sustainable aviation fuel and 60% petroleum jet A fuel.

Tellurian (TELL) tumbled 24% after the natural gas producer late Monday withdrew a prospective $1 billion offering of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 and warrants to buy its shares, citing "uncertain conditions in the high-yield (bond) market."

