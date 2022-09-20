Energy
SMLP

Energy Sector Update for 09/20/2022: SMLP,TELL,BTU,AMTX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 2.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.28 lower at $84.45 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $1.43 to $90.57 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.04 to $7.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) rose 2% after announcing the sale of its Bison Midstream natural gas capture and gathering system in northwestern North Dakota to Calgary-based Steel Reef Infrastructure for $40 million. Following the sale, Summitt said it continues to expect its non-GAAP FY22 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization toward the high end of its guidance range of $205 million to $220 million compared with the two-analyst mean expecting $215.8 million in EBITDA at the company this year.

Peabody Energy (BTU) was climbing 4%, reversing a more than 3% morning slide, after the coal miner late Monday began a cash tender offer for all $81.6 million of its outstanding 10% senior secured notes maturing in 2024 at 105.91% of their principal amount.

Among decliners, Aemetis (AMTX) was slipping 4%. The renewable fuels company overnight announced a new, seven-year contract to supply Hong Kong-based air carrier Cathay Pacific with 38 million gallons of a blend containing 40% sustainable aviation fuel and 60% petroleum jet A fuel.

Tellurian (TELL) tumbled 24% after the natural gas producer late Monday withdrew a prospective $1 billion offering of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 and warrants to buy its shares, citing "uncertain conditions in the high-yield (bond) market."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMLPTELLBTUAMTX

Latest Energy Videos

How the EU Energy Crisis and Great Resignation Could Impact Social KPIs

Sep 15, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular