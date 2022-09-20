Energy Sector Update for 09/20/2022: CTRA, AMTX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating in early morning trading Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was also down 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.8% at $85.08 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.6% to $91.44 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.4% lower at $7.72 per 1 million BTU.

Coterra Energy (CTRA) was declining by 0.6% after saying it plans to redeem its 4.375% senior notes due 2024 and the 4.375% senior notes due 2024 of its Cimarex Energy subsidiary.

Aemetis (AMTX) said it received a contract from Cathay Pacific to supply the airline with 38 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel over seven years. Aemetis was 1.5% lower.

