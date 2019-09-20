Energy Sector Update for 09/20/2019: MRO,MDR,CRC

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.03%

CVX +0.85%

COP +1.41%

SLB -0.54%

OXY -0.08%

Energy stocks were moderately higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing just over 0.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was rising 79 cents to $58.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the Brent crude November contract advanced 67 cents to $65.07 per barrel. October natural gas futures were down 1 cent at $2.52 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.9%%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was falling about 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a more than 0.1% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Marathon Oil (MRO) was 2% higher after Wells Fargo increased its price target for the exploration and production company by $1 to $21 and also reiterated its outperform investment rating for the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) McDermott International (MDR) rose over 29% on Friday, recouping a portion of its 73% decline over the previous two days, after the oilfield-services company said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its Lummus Technology unit after recently receiving unsolicited offers to buy the business.

(+) California Resources (CRC) climbed more than 17% after the oil and natural gas producer denied reports that it has met with restructuring advisers and that it is evaluating sale prospects. In a statement to StreetInsider, the company said it was looking at asset sales, royalty monetizations and other means to reduce its debt, adding it regularly meets with investment bankers and advisers.

