Energy Sector Update for 09/19/2023: EQNR, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was gaining 0.9% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1.8% higher at $92.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.3% to $95.70 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% higher at $2.78 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equinor (EQNR) and its partners Var Energi and Petoro have increased the cost estimate for the Johan Castberg project in the Barents Sea to 80 billion Norwegian kroner ($7.43 billion) from the planned 57 billion kroner that was submitted in 2017. Equinor was climbing past 1% in recent premarket activity.

BP (BP) said it has named Kate Thomson as interim chief financial officer. BP was up more than 1% pre-bell.

