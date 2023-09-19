Energy Sector Update for 09/19/2023: ENPH, ORA, EQNR

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $92.09 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.5% to $94.90 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.3% to $2.85 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares gained 4.7%. Late Monday, a regulatory filing showed a company director bought 32,600 shares for $4 million.

Ormat Technologies (ORA) shares rose 1.9% after the company signed contracts with Mercury NZ for the supply and engineering, procurement and construction of a 56 megawatt geothermal power plant at Ngatamariki, New Zealand.

Equinor (EQNR) and its partners Var Energi and Petoro increased the cost estimate for the Johan Castberg project in the Barents Sea to 80 billion Norwegian kroner ($7.43 billion) from the planned 57 billion kroner submitted in 2017. Equinor advanced 0.9%.

