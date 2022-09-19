Energy Sector Update for 09/19/2022: TTE, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping past 2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 3%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 3.09% at $82.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.75% to $88.84 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.68% lower at $7.56 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has endorsed the final investment decision for the Fenix offshore gas development project in Argentina. The company said the development represents an investment of about $706 million. TotalEnergies was recently down more than 3%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) halted production at Zafiro, Jade in Equatorial Guinea, according to Bloomberg News. Exxon Mobil was up more than 2% recently.

