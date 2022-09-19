Energy Sector Update for 09/19/2022: LNG,MPLX,ES,BLDP,BLDP.TO,BNRG

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was up 0.2% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.20 higher at $85.31 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.36 to $91.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.11 to $7.88 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cheniere Energy (LNG) rose 0.8% on Monday after a consortium that includes MPLX (MPLX) and privately held WhiteWater Midstream announced plans to move forward with construction of the ADCC Pipeline connecting Cheniere's liquified natural gas facility near Corpus Christi, Texas, with WhiteWater's Whistler pipeline. After beginning service in 2024, the new pipeline is expected to carry up to 1.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day and is expandable to as much as 2.5 billion cubic feet per day, the companies said.

Eversource Energy (ES) added 0.7%. The electricity and natural gas utility company late Friday said executive board chairman Jim Judge will retire on Dec. 31 and will be succeeded in the post by CEO Joe Nolan.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) rose 0.2%, reversing a midday decline. The fuel-cell power company Monday announced an unspecified minority equity investment in Quantron AG as part of the German electric vehicle company's recent 50-million-euro ($49.9 million) funding round. As part of the deal, Quantron will buy 140 of Ballard's FCmove modules, with an option to acquire an additional 50 units. Delivery is expected to begin next year and continue into 2024.

Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) declined 4%. The company late Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the developers of three hydrogen-to-green-methanol projects now under way in Spain to supply the steam used by the companies during the conversion of hydrogen into "green" methanol. Brenmiller also will explore using wind and solar power and its bGen thermal energy storage systems as part of the methanol production process, it said.

