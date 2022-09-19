Energy Sector Update for 09/19/2022: ES,BLDP,BLDP.TO,BNRG

Energy stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was up less than 0.1% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.29 to $85.40 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.25 to $91.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were down $0.05 at $7.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Eversource Energy (ES) slipped 0.2%. The electricity and natural gas utility company late Friday said executive board chairman Jim Judge will retire on Dec. 31 and will be succeeded in the post by CEO Joe Nolan.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) fell 0.7%. The fuel-cell power company Monday announced an unspecified minority equity investment in Quantron AG as part of the German electric vehicle company's recent 50-million-euro ($49.9 million) funding round. As part of the deal, Quantron will buy 140 of Ballard's FCmove modules, with an option to acquire an additional 50 units. Delivery is expected to begin next year and continue into 2024.

Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) declined 2.4%. The company late Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the developers of three hydrogen-to-green-methanol projects now underway in Spain to supply the steam used by the companies during the conversion of hydrogen into "green" methanol. Brenmiller also will explore using wind and solar power and its bGen thermal energy storage systems as part of the methanol production process, it said.

