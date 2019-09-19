Energy Sector Update for 09/19/2019: E, TOT, PBR, PAA, PAGP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.30%

CVX: +0.38%

COP: +1.22%

SLB: +1.21%

OXY: +1.12%

Energy giants were gaining in Thursday's pre-market trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.78 at $58.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract gained $1.34 to $64.94 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.61 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.99%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.79% lower.

In other sector news:

(+) Eni (E) and Total (TOT) have agreed to jointly explore the oil and gas blocks off the southern coast of Cyprus, media reported. Both companies were recently trading higher.

(+) Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) has raised the price of diesel and the average price of gasoline in response to last week's against strike against Saudi Aramco's oil installations, Reuters reported, citing a company representative. Petrobras was recently more than 1% higher.

(-) Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) disclosed the pricing of concurrent secondary public offerings by a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY). Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings were declining in recent trade.

