Energy Sector Update for 09/19/2019: BHGE,EPD,TALO,XOM,BP,PAGP,PAA,OXY

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping almost 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down about 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery settled 2 cents higher at $58.13 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract advanced 91 cents to $64.51 per barrel. October natural gas futures fell 10 cents to $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Baker Hughes (BHGE) was narrowly lower late Thursday. The oilfield-services company was identified as a strategic partner in a $37 million funding round for Hydrostor, a Canadian startup working to develop utility-scale energy storage facilities using its advanced compressed air energy storage technology and underground storage caverns. The new money will fund construction of a second A-CAES facility, Hydrostor said, with Baker Hughes supplying the electric motor compressor and turbine generator for the project.

In other sector news:

(-) Talos Energy (TALO) was ending slightly lower Thursday, slipping about 0.2%, after the exploration and production company announced separate deals with energy majors ExxonMobil (XOM) and BP (BP) for new opportunities in the US Gulf of Mexico. Under one deal, Talos acquired a prospect adjacent to its Phoenix complex from Exxon for an undisclosed amount and also will hold a 25% interest in an evaluation project with BP within Talos' Green Canyon exploration block in the Gulf.

(-) Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) was just over 1% lower after late Wednesday pricing a secondary offering of 15 million Class A shares by an affiliate of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) at $22.05 each, representing a 1.9% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Oxy Holding Company also sold nearly 15 million common units of Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) through a concurrent secondary offering at $21.46 apiece, or about 1.8% below its last closing price.

(-) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) fell more than 1% on Thursday after announcing plans to expand its Acadian natural gas pipeline to connect rising production from the Haynesville Shale formation in northwestern Louisiana and eastern Texas to liquefied natural gas producers in south Louisiana. The company also plans on increasing capacity on the Acadian Haynesville extension by adding horsepower at its Mansfield compressor station.

