Energy Sector Update for 09/18/2023: RIO, CVX, BRY, SHEL, XOM, COP, BP

Energy stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.9% to $91.60 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.5% to $94.38 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.5% higher at $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Rio Tinto (RIO) has so far spent more than $500 million to develop the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea as its Chinese partners have yet to make their funds available, Reuters reported Monday. Rio Tinto shares fell 0.9%.

Chevron (CVX) has resumed full production at its Wheatstone liquefied natural gas facility in Western Australia after a fault disrupted operations, Reuters reported, citing an emailed statement from the company. Chevron shares rose 0.5%.

Berry (BRY) said Monday it raised its daily production guidance after completing its acquisition of Macpherson Energy. Berry shares were rising 0.2%.

The state of California filed a lawsuit against Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP), Shell (SHEL), Chevron, and ConocoPhillips (COP) for allegedly downplaying the risks caused by fossil fuels.

