Energy Sector Update for 09/18/2023: CVX, XOM, BP, SHEL, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1.0% higher at $90.96 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.9% to $94.78 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.1% lower at $2.641 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) has resumed full production at its Wheatstone liquefied natural gas facility in Western Australia after a fault disrupted operations, Reuters reported, citing an emailed statement from the company. Chevron was advancing 0.8% pre-bell.

The state of California filed a case against Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP), Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) for downplaying the risks caused by fossil fuels. The oil majors were slightly gaining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.