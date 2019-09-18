Energy Sector Update for 09/18/2019: SLB,NEXT,TRP,TRP,TRP.TO,ENC,ENC.TO,MDR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.82%

CVX -0.11%

COP -2.47%

SLB -0.55%

OXY -1.14%

Energy stocks fell again on Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding over 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery settled $1.23 lower at $58.11 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract declined $1.05 to $63.50 per barrel. October natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Schlumberger NV (SLB) declined nearly 1% in late trade. The oilfield-service giant Wednesday begain a cash tender offer for its outstanding 3% senior notes due 2020 and 3.625% senior notes due 2022. Bondholders now own around $1.2 billion of the 2020 notes and $616.5 million of the 2022 notes, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) NextDecade (NEXT) climbed 4% after the liquefied natural gas development company said Enbridge (ENC) will build the Rio Bravo pipeline to carry natural gas to NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, under a memorandum of understanding announced Wednesday. The companies are expecting to release final documentation on the project terms for the 4.5 billion cubic feet per day pipeline project before the end of the year.

(-) TC Energy (TRP) was fractionally higher in late trade after the Canadian pipeline company said its Sur du Texas-Tuxpan marine natural gas pipeline project in central Mexico with Sempra Energy (SRE) has begun commercial operations.

(-) McDermott International (MDR) plunged over 75% to record low of $1.44 a share after saying it has hired outside advisors to evaluate strategic options for the oilfield-services company. McDermott already was down almost 60% earlier Wednesday prior to an 11 am ET trading halt pending news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.