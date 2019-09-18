Energy Sector Update for 09/18/2019: NEXT, XOM, TRP, SRE, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.71%

CVX: -0.78%

COP: -1.24%

SLB: -0.94%

OXY: -0.86%

Energy majors were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was down $1.02 at $58.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract lost $0.69 to $63.86 per barrel and October natural gas futures were even at $2.67 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.34%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.52% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) NextDecade (NEXT), which was almost 6% higher after it signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge (ENB) to jointly pursue the development of the Rio Bravo pipeline and other pipelines in South Texas.

In other sector news:

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) said it is selling all of its oil and gas assets in the Gippsland Basin in southeastern Australia, media reported. Exxon Mobil was recently declining.

(-) The joint venture company between TransCanada (TRP) and Sempra Energy's (SRE) Mexican unit Infraestructura Energetica Nova or IEnova said the Sur du Texas-Tuxpan marine natural gas pipeline has begun commercial operation. TranCanda was slightly lower, while Sempra Energy was marginally higher in recent trading.

