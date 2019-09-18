Energy Sector Update for 09/18/2019: MDR,NEXT,ENC, TRP, SRE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.69%

CVX -0.30%

COP -3.02%

SLB -0.63%

OX Y -0.92%

Energy stocks were falling again, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding over 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was slipping $1.50 to $57.84 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract was declining $1.37 to $63.18 per barrel. October natural gas futures were down 5 cents to $2.62 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was posting a 2% retreat while the United States Natural Gas fund was sinking almost 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 1.5%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) McDermott International (MDR) plunged 49% to a 16-year low of $3 a share amid high volatility prior to a trading halt for pending news shortly before 11 am ET. The company finished its June quarter with nearly $4.69 billion in current liabilities and $3.39 billion in long-term debt.

In other sector news:

(+) NextDecade (NEXT) climbed 4% after the liquefied natural gas development company said Enbridge (ENC) will build the Rio Bravo pipeline to carry natural gas to NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, under a memorandum of understanding announced Wednesday. The companies are expecting to release final documentation on the project terms for the 4.5 billion cubic feet per day pipeline project before the end of the year.

(-) TC Energy (TRP) was almost 1% higher after the Canadian pipeline company said its Sur du Texas-Tuxpan marine natural gas pipeline project in central Mexico with Sempra Energy (SRE) has begun commercial operations.

