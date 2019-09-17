Energy Sector Update for 09/17/2019: TOT,MDR,TRGP

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were falling Tuesday, giving back a portion of Monday's big gains following a Reuters report that Saudi Aramco may return to full production from Saturday's drone attack much sooner than expected. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling over 0.7% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was slipping $2.33 at $60.57 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract was $2.58 lower at $66.44 per barrel. October natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.67 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was posting a 2.3% decline while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.7% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down nearly 3.7%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Total SA (TOT) was 1% higher after the French energy major said it has increased ethylene production at its Daesan refinery and petrochemicals joint venture in South Korea by 30% to around 1.4 million tons per year. Total estimated its cost for the capacity improvements at about $450 million, adding it will also spend another $800 million to expand polyethylene capacity by 50% and boosting polypropylene production by 60% over current levels at the facility.

In other sector news:

(-) McDermott International (MDR) was fractionally lower on Tuesday after the oilfield-services company said its Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan joint venture in China has been selected to design and build three complex-process modules for the Arctic 2 liquefied natural gas project in Russia. McDermott said its share of the award is worth between $50 million and $250 million.

(-) Targa Resources Partners LP (TRGP) declined 3.5% after declaring an $0.1875 per unit September distribution for its Series A 9% fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, unchanged from its August distribution amount.

