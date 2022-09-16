Energy Sector Update for 09/16/2022: FE,DINO,MEOH,MX.TO,GEVO

Energy stocks trimmed a small portion of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) sinking 2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 4.3% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.15 higher at $85.25 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.66 to $91.46 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped $0.51 to $7.81 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, FirstEnergy (FE) gained 1.7% after late Thursday saying Steven Strah was stepping down as CEO and a director on the electric utility's board, effective immediately, and would be succeeded on an interim basis by board chairman John Somerhalder during the search for a permanent chief executive.

Gevo (GEVO) was up 0.4%, giving back most of a nearly 4% mid-morning advance, after the biofuels company late Thursday said it began work at its Net-Zero 1 project in Lake Preston, South Dakota, with the commercial-scale facility expected to produce 55 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel yearly once construction is complete in 2025.

To the downside, HF Sinclair (DINO) slid 4.1% after saying chief financial officer Richard Voliva has agreed to a mutual separation from the refinery and gas station chain and will be succeeded by Atanas Atanasov, who has been CFO at chemical technology company Lummus Technology since April.

Methanex (MEOH) fell 4.5% after overnight saying John Floren will retire as CEO, company president and a board member on Dec. 31 and will be succeeded by Rich Sumner, who currently senior vice president for global marketing and logistics at the Canadian methanol producer.

