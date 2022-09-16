Energy Sector Update for 09/16/2022: E, DVN, FE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.42%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.92% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) almost 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.3% at $86.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.7% to $92.41 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.22% lower at $8.06 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) was down about 1% in premarket activity even after Reuters reported that Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield would resume oil production at normal levels in October.

Devon Energy (DVN) said the board plans to appoint Barbara Baumann as chair, succeeding Dave Hager, who will retire in January. Devon Energy was flat recently.

FirstEnergy (FE) said Chairman of the Board John W. Somerhalder II has been named interim president and chief executive officer. FirstEnergy was marginally lower recently.

